Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

31 property total found
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
€ 70,000
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
€ 138,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Α 5th floor professional space of 268 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. …
€ 210,000
Hotel 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Price on request
Hotel 12 rooms in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
€ 950,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
€ 230,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Gonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the city, the sea ope…
€ 84,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a property of 220sqm, it is situated in one of the most prestigious areas of Thessa…
€ 900,000
Commercial 1 room in Zografou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Zografou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 300sq.m located in the resort village of Flogita. The top floor accom…
€ 720,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property situated in the suburb of Thessaloniki, it has a total area o…
€ 875,000
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. Business consists of building 660 sq…
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
€ 450,000
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Makrigialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale business on the first line to the sea in a tourist settlement of Olympic R…
€ 360,000
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
€ 1,250,000
Commercial 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 14810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leav…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Flogita, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
€ 170,000
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Plagia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€ 300,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
€ 70,000
Commercial 1 room in Sozopoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale complexofmaisonetteswith a café-restaurant in Halkidiki. It has 50 maisonett…
€ 5,500,000
Commercial real estate in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial real estate
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 25
Number of floors 1
We offer you a residential complex consisting of five townhouses, located near the city of T…
€ 750,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the sea opens up from the wind…
€ 280,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a commercial space of 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 …
€ 7,500,000
Commercial 1 room in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Commercial 1 room
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
4 ground floor studios of a total area of 120 sqm (100 sq.m.),locatedin Kallikratia, in an e…
€ 160,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Office for sale 66 sq.m. (first floor) in the center of Thessaloniki. Exact location: Karatasou 1
€ 250,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€ 330,000
Commercial 1 room in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Commercial 1 room
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€ 550,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
€ 700,000

