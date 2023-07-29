Pool Offices for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Offices
Offices for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
commercial property
235
hotels
13
investment properties
3
Office
Clear all
No properties were found in this region.
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
The cottage is located in the Keramikos area
€ 350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Delta, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
419 m²
Commercial premises for sale 419 sq.m. in the best part of Thessaloniki. Ground floor 284 sq…
€ 7,463,870
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1
1
For sale a commercial spaceof 181 sq.m on the third floor in the center of Glyfada. The faci…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Koutourla, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
€ 750,000
Recommend
Commercial 6 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
6
5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€ 249,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 500 m²
Commercial premises with an area of 4500 square meters are for sale.m. in the city of Thessa…
€ 4,478,322
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
303 m²
For sale premises for business in the suburb of Thessaloniki. The room consists of two level…
€ 398,073
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
To the south of the capital Corfu apartments sold 360 square meters consisting of 10 rooms, …
€ 600,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1
1
Property Code: 3-944 - Business FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €22.000. This 5…
€ 21,894
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
17
4
For sale a four-storey hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor t…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Nea Fokea, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 365 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condi…
€ 650,000
Recommend
