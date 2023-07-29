Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  7. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
€ 70,000
