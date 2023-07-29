UAE
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
235
hotels
13
investment properties
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
950 m²
For sale business with an area of 950 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
€ 1,841,088
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€ 1,645,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€ 800,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 340 sq.meters in Loutraki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€ 620,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate that is located in the Municipality of Pal…
€ 3,200,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23
1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
365 m²
In the prestigious area of Athens, Neo Psihiko, on the central street, a store of 365 square…
€ 6,966,279
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
220 m²
A residential building is offered for sale. On the ground floor there is a pantry and a boil…
€ 308,507
Recommend
Manufacture
Pefkochori, Greece
4 100 m²
Property Code. 3-444 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €290.000. Discover th…
€ 277,507
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 400 m²
For sale a 1400 sq.m apartment in Lassiti. The hotel consists of 15 two bedroom apartments o…
€ 994,188
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate (three floors). On the fourth f…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale is a 540 sq.m hotel located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki Peninsula…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
