  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
172
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
56
Peraia
20
Neoi Epivates
10
Nea Kallikratia
8
Neo Rysio
7
Triandria Municipal Unit
7
Plagiari
6
Show more
12 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 980 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are solar panels fo…
€ 450,000
Hotel 1 room in Ardameri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
€ 350,000
Commercial 1 room in Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space of 1500 sq in Thessaloniki. The space currently functions as an ex…
€ 975,000
Commercial 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 446 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
€ 300,000
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
€ 4,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€ 200,000
Commercial 1 room in Tagarades, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3 detached houses on the island of Crete. Each house has a…
€ 1,350,000
Commercial real estate in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 3
For saletwomaisonettesof 170 sq.m. (3 levels) in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. It is possible…
€ 275,000
Commercial 1 room in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of th…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
€ 700,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

hotels
offices
investment properties
