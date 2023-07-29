Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

UAE
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 980 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are solar panels fo…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1
1
For sale commercial space of 1500 sq in Thessaloniki. The space currently functions as an ex…
€ 975,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 446 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1
1
For sale is an estate of 4530 sqm on the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The complex, built on a pl…
€ 4,200,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1
1
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Tagarades, Greece
1
1
For sale a residential complex of 3 detached houses on the island of Crete. Each house has a…
€ 1,350,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
12
3
For saletwomaisonettesof 170 sq.m. (3 levels) in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. It is possible…
€ 275,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Trilofos, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of th…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16
3
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
€ 700,000
Recommend
Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
hotels
offices
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
