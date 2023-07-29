Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  7. Real estate for investment

Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Tennis club. 9 tennis courts. Utility room. Gym. Private project in the suburb of Plagiari, …
€ 3,483,140
Commercial 1 room in Bridge, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Bridge, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Α gas station is for sale in the provincial road of Giannitsa-Thessaloniki. The statio…
€ 330,000
Commercial 1 room in Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel building in the northern part of the island of Evia, in the town of Lutr…
€ 550,000
Commercial in Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 440 m²
Investment property in the tourist town of Pefkohori with a great location with traffic flow…
€ 865,610
Hotel 12 rooms in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
€ 950,000
Hotel 1 room in Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in Athens with a total area of 1,000 sq.m. The basement consists of warehou…
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 8 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
For sale is a building with 8 apartments in Piskopiano village. The property consists of two…
€ 400,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 327 m²
For sale business of 327 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished. It is offered f…
€ 1,293,738
Commercial 8 rooms in Veria, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Veria, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 176 sq.meters in North Greece. A view of the city opens up from the win…
€ 120,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
€ 1,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3-storey building of 885sq.m, situated in a 694sq.m plot area. Located in the pre…
€ 2,900,000
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 77 m²
The store is located in the coastal town of Katarolo. The small picturesque port of Katakolo…
€ 497,591
