  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  7. Real estate for investment

Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
DISCOUNT OF 1.100.000 EURO !!! NEW PRICE 700.000 !!! We offer to you the entertainment and s…
€ 700,000
Manufacture in Pefkochori, Greece
Manufacture
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 5 500 m²
Property Code. 3-1136 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €290.000 . Discover …
€ 278,919
Hotel in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 260 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The fa…
€ 597,110
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 307 m²
For sale in the center of Chania, 3 apartments on the ground floor, on the second floor and …
€ 523,466
Commercial 1 room in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€ 450,000
Commercial in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 820 m²
For sale business of 820 sq.m in Halkidiki. The property is for sale furnished. A commercial…
€ 497,591
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 1 250 m²
Property Code: HPS80 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €4.300.000 Exclusivity. This …
€ 4,300,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 307 m²
For sale business of 307 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building has an elevator. Real estate inc…
€ 308,507
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Α professional space of 230 sq.m., located near the One Salonica Mall in Giannitson st…
€ 165,000
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial property on main street of the city with large commercial shops
€ 4,170,000
Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and awnin…
€ 360,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€ 110,000
