Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 25 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in theregion Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors and has an area …
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex with a total area of ​​600 sq.m. with a plot of land 4.800 sq.m, The main…
Price on request
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 234 m²
We offer for sale a building located in the Arachov region, near Parnas. The building consis…
€ 816,050
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
It is proposed for sale a six-story residential building of 1,500 sq.m + 600 sq.m. tennis co…
€ 3,284,103
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 6 500 m²
The building is located in the Piraeus area. In the 800s is the main port of Greece - the po…
€ 4,975,914
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
€ 7,006,086
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 130,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 800 m²
For sale a three-story building consisting of 4 apartments in the prestigious coastal region…
€ 2,587,475
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 525 m²
For sale a five-story building with a total area of 525 sq.m. The building is located in the…
€ 497,591
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale business with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The business consist…
€ 1,691,811
Hotel in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel
Nikiti, Greece
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€ 845,905
Commercial 1 room in Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial property of 600 sq m on an area of 8100 sq m available for sale in Chalkidiki. In…
€ 270,000
