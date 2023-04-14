Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
3 bath 228 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1374 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 228 sq.m…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a commercial property, 4-storeid residential building. On the bas…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 600 square meters on a plot of 752 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
Hotel 1 roomin Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 239 sq.m located in Saronida district The pr…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,414,000
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building of 230 sqm in total The property is located in…

