Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes
25
10 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Koskinou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Ialysos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Ialysos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Commercial 1 room in Lachania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lachania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
Commercial 1 room in Faliraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 1 room in Lindos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir