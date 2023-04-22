Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Pyrgos
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir