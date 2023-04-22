Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 room in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Commercial 1 room in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 2 rooms in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 room in Korakochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korakochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 room in Lampeti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 room in Kavouri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business of 77 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
