Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Chortiatis Municipal Unit
11
Pylaia Municipal Unit
9
Panorama Municipal Unit
8
1 property total found
Commercial 2 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir