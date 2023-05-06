Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Chortiatis Municipal Unit
11
Pylaia Municipal Unit
9
Panorama Municipal Unit
8
28 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Office 7 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
€ 370,000
Commercial 1 room in Filyro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
Commercial 1 room in Exohi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,970,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Commercial 1 room in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Asvestochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,645,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir