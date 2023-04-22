Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 590 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning and awnings.The owne…
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
70 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale is a commercial space of 150 sq.m. This room is intended for commercial use, for ex…
Commercial in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale business of 245 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Offered for sale,commercial space located in the district of Chalandri . This office is in t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir