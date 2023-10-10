Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
8
1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Two apartments of 100 sq.m. each, located in Sykies district of Thessaloniki, are for sale! …
€250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir