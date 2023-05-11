Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
9
Neapoli Municipal Unit
3
16 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Commercial 1 room in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Pefka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
