Greece
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Nafplio
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Hotel
Clear all
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 18 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18 Number of rooms
484 m²
4 Floor
€ 750,000
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 31,329
Premises for sale in Thessaloniki city center, an area of 24 square meters, on the ninth flo…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 572,736
For sale business of 515 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel 50 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
50 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,163,114
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
280 m²
€ 800,072
For sale hotel with an area of 280 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 202 sq.meters in central Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gomati, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 881,133
For sale special equipment building, which can be used for production purposes (for example,…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,300,297
Hotel 19 rooms
Moschopotamos, Greece
19 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village of the Olympic Riviera. The place is very…
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 420,986
For sale business of 960 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 353,964
Hotel for sale of900 square meters in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is under …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
110 m²
€ 330,030
The current business, cafe-bar is for sale. The room is fully equipped and equipped with all…
