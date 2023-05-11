Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mykonos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos
7
10 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,520,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Ornos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Ornos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 530 m²
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
Commercial 1 room in Klouvas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Klouvas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,340,000
Commercial 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,400,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir