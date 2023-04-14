Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Loutraki
5
1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale business of 35 sq.meters in Loutraki. A view of the forest opens up from the window…

Properties features in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go