Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Loutraki
5
11 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located aro…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 roomin Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Commercial 1 roomin Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
Commercial 1 roomin Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,130,000
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
Commercial 1 roomin kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
Commercial 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
We offer for sale aCommercial space which is rented right now by the price of 1200 euro
Hotel 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …
Commercial 1 roomin Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Offer for sale, building located in Agious Theodorous , close to Korynthos. Ground floor of …
Commercial 1 roomin Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea, th…

Properties features in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go