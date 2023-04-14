Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Loutraki
1
Hotel 1 roomin Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located aro…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 roomin Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
We offer for sale an unfished hotel in Loutraki area The hotel consists of a basement floor …

