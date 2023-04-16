Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale a restaurant of 350 sq.m. on a land plot of 600 sq.m. The premise is fully equipped…
Commercial 1 roomin Kritsa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 141,000
For sale 3 apartments of total 218 sq. meters with land plot 80 sq. meters, near in the city…

Properties features in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir