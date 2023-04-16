Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 11 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…

Properties features in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir