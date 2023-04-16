UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece
Hotel
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Greece, Greece
430 m²
€ 2,500,225
A complex of residential stone houses is offered for sale: 1 three-story1 two-story building…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
520 m²
€ 550,049
For sale business of 520 square meters in northern Greece. The property is for sale furnishe…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 1,500,135
For sale is a commercial premises of 180 sq.m, which is located in the very center of Thessa…
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 393,293
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,368
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
270 m²
€ 370,033
For sale business of 270 sq.m in Attica. The property is for sale furnished. The object has …
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 636,374
For sale business of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 68,533
Area: Faliro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
6 bath
350 m²
€ 999,489
Property Code: 1-314 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.050.000. This 350 sq. m. …
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,703,892
For sale, Beachfront Hotel 800 sq.m in Dassia area in the north-east of Corfu. The hotel con…
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,350,121
It is offered for sale 3 - x floor building, located on one of the most important routes of …
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 67,554
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate for commercial use, that is located in the…
Properties features in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map