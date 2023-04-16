Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
430 m²
€ 2,500,225
A complex of residential stone houses is offered for sale: 1 three-story1 two-story building…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
520 m²
€ 550,049
For sale business of 520 square meters in northern Greece. The property is for sale furnishe…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 1,500,135
For sale is a commercial premises of 180 sq.m, which is located in the very center of Thessa…
Hotel 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 393,293
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 8 roomsin Stalos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,368
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Commercialin Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
270 m²
€ 370,033
For sale business of 270 sq.m in Attica. The property is for sale furnished. The object has …
Commercial 1 roomin Svoronos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 636,374
For sale business of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 68,533
Area: Faliro
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
6 bath 350 m²
€ 999,489
Property Code: 1-314 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.050.000. This 350 sq. m. …
Hotel 1 roomin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,703,892
For sale, Beachfront Hotel 800 sq.m in Dassia area in the north-east of Corfu. The hotel con…
Commercialin Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,350,121
It is offered for sale 3 - x floor building, located on one of the most important routes of …
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 67,554
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate for commercial use, that is located in the…

