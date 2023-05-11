Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Kastoria

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece

Kastoria
3
3 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Commercial 1 room in Chloi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 1 room in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
