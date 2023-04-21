Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
