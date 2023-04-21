Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Business for sale in Crete. The current situation of the building is under construction and …
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale business and apartment in Crete! The ground floor consists of a 60sqm shop that can…
