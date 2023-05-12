Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Ierapetra

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Vainia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale a building of 350sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of a comme…
