  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Ierapetra

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale bakery business 165sqm and house 170sqm on a plot of 4100sqm near Ierapetra. To the…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vainia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 350sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of a comme…
€900,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 139 sq.m. in Ierapetra city of Crete island. Ground floor is consisted …
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kentri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 579 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a house of 579sq.m, built on a plot of 3.070sq.m. The house is divided in 3 levels;…
€460,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of apartments in North Crete with city views! The complex has a total area …
€260,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Gra Lygia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Gra Lygia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment building with shop and additional plot in Crete. The building of 160 m2 c…
€300,000
