Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Folegandros

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Folegandros, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Karavostasis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karavostasis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Property for sale with 6 buildings of different uses in Folegandros. The buildings consist o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir