UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of North Athens
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
Shops
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Neo Psychiko
1
Shop
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial real estate
Agia Pelagia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,503,568
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving…
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,566,459
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning.The owners wi…
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 88,113
For sale business of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 68,533
For sale a commercial property in the center of the densely populated tourist town in Herakl…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 639,102
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,321,699
For sale building in 442 sqm for business on Cretethe building consists of two levels each l…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,350,121
The hotel is located in the Agios Georgios Argiradon area in the southwest of the island and…
Commercial 1 room
Amoudara, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Investment property for sale in Amoudara, Heraklion.The property consists of 10 apartments a…
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 323,082
For sale business of 255 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,281
For sale, on the first floor commercial open space located in the district of Nea Chalkidona
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 500 m²
€ 15,501,394
It is offered for sale a commercial building with an area of 4,500 sq.m. Located in the Alim…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
660 m²
€ 1,100,099
For sale business in the center of the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. The business consists …
Properties features in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map