UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of North Athens
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
Offices
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Neo Psychiko
2
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
1
Office
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,966,467
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
Commercial 1 room
Schinoussa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 685,326
For sale business of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,468,555
We offer for sale a three storey building of 360 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. On the base…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
2 577 m²
€ 3,900,351
For sale hotel with an area of 2577 sq.m in West Peloponnese. The windows offer sea views. T…
Commercial 1 room
Plaka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,104,929
For sale a commercial property, in the island of Crete. The property functions as an olive o…
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
39 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
186 m²
€ 345,031
Exclusive investment offer from Grekodom Development!A three-story building with 4 luxury ap…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 202 sq.meters in central Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 7,832,293
A commercial space is offered for sale in the center of Athens, on the central Syntagma Squa…
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 489,518
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
15 bath
750 m²
€ 1,427,842
Property Code: 3-457 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.500.000. This 750 sq. m. …
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
843 m²
€ 1,600,144
It is offered for sale a 6-story building in Athens, in the city center in the Keramikos are…
Properties features in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map