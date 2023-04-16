Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Shop 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
155 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
264 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
78 m²
€ 90,000
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 80,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 108 sq.m. that is located in the Municipal…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
This piece of real estate is situated in the Municipality Ampeloikipoi (Athens). It consists…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
This piece of real estate is located in the central districts of Athens - Kolonaki - on sout…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Ampelokipoi, there is a metro st…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
The semi-basement piece of real estate for commercial use is located in the Municipality of …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
There is provided for sale a garage 180 sq.m. that is located in the Municipality of Ampelok…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
There is provided for sale a residential building in the heart of Athens. Kolonaki is a neig…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of ​​165 …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale, professional building of 7 floors in the area of Cholargos which consists on : 2 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3 storey building of 525 sq.m on a plot of 600 sq.m. Building information: Ground F…

