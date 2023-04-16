Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
There is provided for sale a shop that is located in the Municipality of Glyfada. It consist…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 176 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
There is provided for sale a commercial property is located in Elliniko, Athens. The buildin…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Artworks Complex Artworks Music Studios and Residential Complex is an idea that covers all p…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale

