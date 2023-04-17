Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Eastern Samos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Vathy
3
Vathy
2
3 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Vathy, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vathy, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale building of 5.000 sq.m in Vathi area, Samos island
Commercial 1 roomin Drosia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Drosia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale building of 580 sq.m in Vathi area,Samos island
Hotel 1 roomin Manolates, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Manolates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Hotel is proposed for sale in Samos. The hotel is 480m2 and is situated on a plot of 12.000m…

