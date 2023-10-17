Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

сommercial property
7
Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1511 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, on…
€299,000
Office in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1512 - FOR SALE on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, in the Bas…
€150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir