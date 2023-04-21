Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Other

Other for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
1
Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other 9 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
9 bath 270 m²
€ 360,000
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir