Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Corinth
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
2
3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,890,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
30 Number of rooms 14 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
Commercial 1 room in Galataki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Galataki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir