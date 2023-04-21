Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Corinth
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
2
7 properties total found
Other 9 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
9 bath 270 m²
€ 360,000
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
Manufacture in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
Hotel 1 room in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,890,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. There are solar panels for water heating, a f…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
30 Number of rooms 14 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
Commercial 1 room in Galataki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Galataki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
