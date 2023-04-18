Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Viannos

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Chondros, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 3 roomsin Sarakinos, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Sarakinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 272 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir