UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Athens
809
alimos
18
Paiania
9
Nea Makri
8
Agia Marina
5
Markopoulo
5
Lavrion
4
Limenas Markopoulou
4
Rafina
4
Spata
4
Artemida
3
Koropi
3
Keratea
1
Marathon
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
695 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 695 sq.m in Attica. The facility has a fireplace, air conditioning, hea…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
910 m²
€ 1,350,000
Artworks Complex Music and Residential Artworks is an idea that covers all possible musical …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 694 m²
€ 18,000,000
It is proposed for sale a modern residential complex in the Piraeus region, near the sea. Th…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 3,200,000
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel business for sale in a suburb of Athens, in Porto Rafti. The complex consists of three…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
240 m²
€ 750,000
For sale building with an area of 240 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
Commercial 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
There is provided for sale a hotel business in the suburbs of Athens, Porto Rafti. The compl…
Commercial 1 room
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map