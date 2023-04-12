UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Athens
809
alimos
18
Paiania
9
Nea Makri
8
Agia Marina
5
Markopoulo
5
Lavrion
4
Limenas Markopoulou
4
Rafina
4
Spata
4
Artemida
3
Koropi
3
Keratea
1
Marathon
1
99 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For Sale - Business 753 m² in Athens. Pagrati Apartments - Sosou 16 Luxurious complex c…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,435,000
It is proposed for sale a residential four-story building with a total area of 700 sq.m. in …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
305 m²
€ 930,000
Offered for sale residential building with an area of 305 sq.m. on a plot of 280 sq.m. in th…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
305 m²
€ 1,200,000
It is proposed for sale a 3-storey building located in the center of Athens - Kukaki Distric…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
550 m²
€ 635,000
Three-storey building with an area of 550 sq.m. in the Glyfada area The building consists of…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
117 m²
€ 315,000
It is proposed for sale the second floor of a two-story building * architectural monument * …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,100,000
It is proposed for sale an investment residential building with a total flat area of 580sq.m…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
540 m²
€ 350,000
For sale business of 540 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer views of the mountains, the city.…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
918 m²
€ 1,200,000
It is proposed for sale a 6-story building located in the area ( METAKSOURGEIO ). A living a…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
476 m²
€ 1,260,000
An investment project from Grekodom Development Mouzenidis Group is offered for sale. When b…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
660 m²
€ 1,650,000
It is proposed for sale a commercial offer located on the second - third floor with a total …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
756 m²
€ 2,900,000
It is offered for sale of a building of 756 square meters, located in the center of Athens i…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
130 m²
€ 580,000
It is offered for sale a house of 130 sq.m., located on a plot of 409 sq.m. The facility is …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
600 m²
€ 500,000
For sale business of 600 square meters on East Peloponnese. The windows offer magnificent vi…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
637 m²
€ 850,000
It is proposed for sale a 6-story building for commercial purposes, with a total area of 637…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 130 m²
€ 3,300,000
Exclusive offer from Grekodom Development! For sale is a building of 1.130 sq.m, located on …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
790 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 790 sq.m in Athens. The business has a corner location. The windows off…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
650 m²
€ 4,500,000
For sale business of 650 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
420 m²
€ 650,000
The building is located in the central part of the Vari district ( Southern suburb of the At…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
3 012 m²
€ 3,000,000
It is offered for sale in the very center of Athens, 300 meters from the metro station and O…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
955 m²
€ 6,500,000
A boutique hotel is offered for sale in one of the most picturesque areas of Athens, in the …
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
330 m²
€ 450,000
It is proposed for sale an investment building with a total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 2…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 297 m²
€ 3,700,000
It is offered for sale a building of 1.297 sq.m, located in the Caliphaeus area. The buildin…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
526 m²
€ 780,000
It is proposed for sale a floor of 526 sq.m ( second floor ) in the Metz area. The facility …
Hotel
Athens, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
It is offered for sale a three-story hotel 800sq.m in the town of Ceci in Attica. The hotel …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 695 m²
€ 11,000,000
An investment project in the prestigious Glyfada area is offered for sale! The room with a t…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
500 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer views of the mountains, the city.…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of the sea, mou…
