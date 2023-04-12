Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Manufactures

Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
6
Paiania
3
Lavrion
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
342 m²
€ 846,372
Sale of business near the city of Heraklion. The business consists of 5 apartments and toget…
Commercial 1 roomin kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,290,182
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
Commercial 1 roomin Samari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Samari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 597,439
For sale building area of ​​2000 sq.m. At the moment, it is rented by a well-known kids' store
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 bath
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 79,659
For sale business of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are awnings.The owners will be leav…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 240 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 348,506
For sale business of 450 sq.m in Attica. The property is for sale furnished. It is proposed …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
€ 313,655
Commercial real estate for sale with an area of 200 sq.m. in the tourist village of Stalida …
Commercial 1 roomin Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 209,104
For sale business of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
665 m²
€ 1,095,305
Sale of an apartment building consisting of 665 sq.m. on a plot of 428 sq.m. The residential…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
193 m²
€ 298,719
It is offered for sale of a building with an area of 192.7 square meters.m The object consis…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
281 m²
€ 368,421
The third floor of the hotel is for sale, with an area of 281 square meters.m. The floor con…

