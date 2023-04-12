UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Athens
6
Paiania
3
Lavrion
1
Manufacture
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
342 m²
€ 846,372
Sale of business near the city of Heraklion. The business consists of 5 apartments and toget…
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,290,182
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
Commercial 1 room
Samari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 597,439
For sale building area of 2000 sq.m. At the moment, it is rented by a well-known kids' store
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14 bath
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 79,659
For sale business of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are awnings.The owners will be leav…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 240 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 348,506
For sale business of 450 sq.m in Attica. The property is for sale furnished. It is proposed …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
€ 313,655
Commercial real estate for sale with an area of 200 sq.m. in the tourist village of Stalida …
Commercial 1 room
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 209,104
For sale business of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
665 m²
€ 1,095,305
Sale of an apartment building consisting of 665 sq.m. on a plot of 428 sq.m. The residential…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
193 m²
€ 298,719
It is offered for sale of a building with an area of 192.7 square meters.m The object consis…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
281 m²
€ 368,421
The third floor of the hotel is for sale, with an area of 281 square meters.m. The floor con…
