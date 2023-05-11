Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
Commercial 1 room in Killini, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
