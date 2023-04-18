Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ancient Olympia
  6. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece

Ancient Olympia
2
Hotel To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Neo Keramidi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 89,548
For sale business of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Hotelin South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
160 m²
€ 711,396
For sale mini-hotel with an area of 160 square meters.m on Athos. The hotel consists of two …
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 885,528
There are offered for sale the office spaces in high-rise building in the center of Athens. …
Commercial 1 roomin Koutsounari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 452,714
For sale apartments complex located in Koutsounari near Ierapetra. The complex has a total s…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 670,745
For sale business for a mini hotel located in the tourist area of Heraklion in Crete, near t…
Shop 1 bedroomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
62 m²
€ 95,521
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
Hotel 13 roomsin Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Plakias, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,998,480
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,626,047
For sale business of 800 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is for sale furnished. Re…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,064,623
For sale a four-story commercial building, with an area of 457 sq.m. The first floor is 97 s…
Commercial 2 roomsin Oasi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Oasi, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 353,216
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
Commercial 4 roomsin Nafplion, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
Nafplion, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581094 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Agia Kiriaki for €260.000 . This 195 …
Manufacturein Moles Kalyves, Greece
Manufacture
Moles Kalyves, Greece
4 079 m²
€ 281,645
Property Code. 3-1176 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kassandra Moles Kalives for €290.000 . Disc…

