  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Agios Ioannis

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,300,000
For sale apartments and restaurant-cafe-bar near Ierapetra by the sea! The rooms are a total…
Commercial 1 roomin Koutsounari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale complex with apartments in Crete. The complex has a total area of 400m² and co…
Commercial 1 roomin Koutsounari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 455,000
For sale apartments complex located in Koutsounari near Ierapetra. The complex has a total s…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale semi-finished apartment complex in Crete. The complex consists of 2 apartments and …
Commercial 1 roomin Koutsounari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale complex of apartments in a touristic area east of Ierapetra! The complex has a tota…

