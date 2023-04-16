Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Offices are offered in the center of the city of Thessaloniki, of area 105 sq.m. Office is l…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Office of area 100 sq.m is offered in the center of the city Thessaloniki, near the port of …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
Premises for sale in Thessaloniki city center, an area of 24 square meters, on the ninth flo…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale business of 36 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
Currently, the business is rented, so the purchase of this premises for commersional use is …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the win…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale a commercial property in the centre of Thessaloniki. The property at the moment fun…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…

