Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

2 properties total found
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
78 m²
€ 90,000
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of ​​165 …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go