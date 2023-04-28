Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Patras, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale business of 75 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Building of ​​390 square meters in Patra. On the ground floor there are 3 car garages and st…
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 351 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 room in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skioessa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
The property is located in the centre of Patra, close to all the shops. There is another roo…
